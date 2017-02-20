Unseasonably warm weather puts gardens at risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- After a weekend that would make Memorial Day jealous most years, the unseasonably warm temperatures continue today.

The balmy weather has tricked garden bulbs into sprouting about a month earlier than they should.

And the lack of snow and rain means the soil is very dry, sending some evergreen shrubs into dehydration.

Tony Fulmer of Chalet Nursery in Wilmette says it's not too early to water those thirsty plants. He recommends putting down a couple inches to insulate the new chutes for the inevitable drop in temperatures.

Fulmer says some snow would actually be good, helping protect the baby plants by insulating them from cold air.

Temperatures are expected to stay above normal until a cool off arrives this weekend.