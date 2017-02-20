United flight blows 2 tires during takeoff at O’Hare, no injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --A United Airlines flight bound for Fort Meyers, FL blew two tires during takeoff at O'Hare Airport Monday afternoon.

According to United Airlines, it's too early to tell if anything on the tarmac caused the issues with United flight 306, but all 150 passengers and 6 crew were taken off of the plane safely. Video shows both passengers and crew deplaning on the runway in O'Hare.

Passengers are being put on another flight and will continue on their way shortly, the airline said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.