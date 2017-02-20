Scottie Lindsey sick of being sick, ready for Northwestern’s stretch run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. - Lemony Snicket, NBA basketball and a healthy dose of The Office - that was Scottie Lindsey's rehab regiment for the past few weeks.

It's about all Northwestern's leading scorer could do after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

"I really didn't think that I had it. They said that I did. It was definitely surprising," noted Lindsey. "I've been way sicker than I was at that time. I wasn't really that sick when they diagnosed me. The weeks that I was out, I wasn't really that sick either. But, that's what they diagnosed me as. The risk of rupturing my spleen was too big for me to keep playing even though I felt pretty good."

It was a tough pill to swallow for both Lindsey and the Wildcats, who were coming off six straight wins at the time.

"It's just so frustrating. It's hard to sit there and watch. In my case, just sit there and do nothing because they didn't let me do anything. I was bored, frustrated, mad, everything. I went through everything. But, towards the end of it, I just looked at it as 'I'm getting some rest and my legs could use some freshening up for the end of the season and the run we're trying to make.'"

Lindsey will continue to play a pivotal role in Northwestern's push for it's first ever berth in the NCAA tournament.

Head coach Chris Collins says he won't be on a pitch count or anything like that, but will monitor how he feels.

The Wildcats next game is Tuesday night on the road against Illinois.