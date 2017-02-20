Record February warmth to last 2 more days

At 2:28 PM Monday, the temperature at O’Hare International Airport reached 70 degrees, setting a record high for the date. This marked the fourth consecutive day of record warmth, also unprecedented during the month of February. The temperature is expected to soar above 70 degrees again on Wednesday. This means that in the 5 days from this past Saturday, through Wednesday, we will have observed three 70-degree days. This equals the total number of 70’s recorded in all previous Februarys dating back to 1871. The current warm spell also stands to break a record for duration. Wednesday will be the 6th straight day with highs of 60 degrees or warmer, a record for the meteorological winter season. As a reminder it’s still winter, sub-freezing readings are forecast to arrive Friday night.
