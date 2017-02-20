× Powerball jackpot reaches $403 Million

Thinking about joining your office’s lottery pool? Well, this week is the week to throw some cash down on a couple Powerball tickets.

That’s because no one had the winning combination in Saturday’s multi-state drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday night’s Powerball is sitting at $403 million.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years.

The lump sum payment, after taxes, is nearly 244 million dollars.

Powerball is played in 44 states including Illinois, plus Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S.Virgin Islands.