CHICAGO, Ill.- She may only be just 15-years-old but, Emily Bear is already an accomplished pianist taking the music world by storm.

The Rockford native began playing the piano around age 2. Bear recently released her seventh album, "Into the Blue", which debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Chart. She dedicated the album to her mentor, Quincy Jones, who discovered her at the age of seven. Watch Bear's live performance during the WGN Morning News.