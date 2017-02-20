× On an active evening, Jimmy Butler has a quiet NBA All-Star Game

NEW ORLEANS – The noise both literally and figuratively inside Smoothie King Center was quite palpable on Sunday night.

There was a major record broken in the game, a major trade made during the game along with the teams nearly putting up 400 combined points.

Yet when it came to making noise at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Jimmy Butler was relatively quiet.

The Bulls forward, who started for the first time in his third appearance in the mid-season classic, scored just six points in 19 minutes of action for the East All-Stars. He only attempted four shots on the night and made three of them as his team lost to the West All-Stars 192-182.

As the only representative of the Bulls in this year’s game, Butler wasn’t throwing up shots like his teammates or his counterparts on the West team in an offensive-minded 48 minutes of basketball. The teams threw up a combined 280 shots in the game and combined for 372 points with Chicago native Anthony Davis breaking the game’s record for points with 52.

The Pelicans center got an even bigger surprise after the game when his team acquired fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

As for Butler, he returns to Chicago for a couple of days off before the Bulls start play in the second half of the season with a home game against the Suns on Friday night.