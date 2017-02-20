Missing baby returned home to Streator, mother is still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREATOR, Ill. -- An 11-month-old boy reported missing in Streator is back home.

But the child's mother, who was taken against her will, was not with him.

24-year-old Kayla Stratton was with a friend Friday night when their car was run off the road.

Police say she was pulled out of the vehicle by 33-year-old Clarence Merritte, her child's father.

The two have dated on and off for three years, and have a history of problems.

Their son was dropped off at his grandmother's Sunday night, but there's no word on who brought him.

41.120867 -88.835352