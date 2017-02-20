CHICAGO -- Popular Mexican politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke to residents at a Pilsen high school Monday, promising to fight for immigrant rights both at home and in the U.S. Obrador has said he plans mount an independent run as a presidential candidate in Mexico in several years. WGN's Patrick Elwood has more.
Mexican presidential candidate promises to fight for immigrants in U.S.
