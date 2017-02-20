For many, Bill Kurtis was the face, the voice, and the hair of the news in Chicago. Along with his co-anchor, Walter Jacobson, Bill brought authority and integrity to CBS-affiliate WBBM. Since then, he's produced and hosted such shows as Investigative Reports, American Justice, and Cold Case Files; and was also the narrator of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Essentially, if you hear Bill Kurtis saying your name, you've either committed a terrible crime, or you're Will Ferrell. Bill is also the founder of Tallgrass Beef Company, where, every night, he lulls his grass-fed cows to sleep by reading them a bed time story.
Legendary Anchorman Bill Kurtis Shares a Classic Joke!
Bill Kurtis: Bee Keeper? Just Another Reason He is Truly the Most Interesting Man in the World
Celebrating Bill “B.J.” Jackson with Drawing What You Want to be When You Grow Up!
