Learn about the “Hear The Cheers” effort on Monday’s Sports Feed

CHICAGO - There is a unique effort going on the help children that we on Sports Feed thought you should "Hear" about in the month of February.

That's "Hear The Cheers" - an effort to raise money for the Chicago Hearing Society so they may provide more hearing aids and equipment to children.

ESPN's Sarah Spain has joined Geneva High School student Eliza Peters in helping to raise money for the organization this February. Last year the effort raised $27,000 for the CHS and both co-captains of the effort are hoping for the same this year.

Before the month ends, Sarah and Eliza came on Sports Feed to discuss "Hear the Cheers with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch that discussion in the video above and learn how you can donate by clicking here.

