WGN’s Larry Potash shares his list of favorite places to visit in the North Suburbs

This week we're taking a look at our anchors favorite places in their neighborhoods. Larry Potash shared some of his favorite spots North of the city:

5. John and Nancy Hughes Theater, Lake Forest

The John &Nancy Hughes Theater sometimes shows older films that haven`t been on the big screen in awhile.... coming up is Singing in the Rain, The Huntress and Ordinary people.

4. Greg's Frozen Custard, Mundelein

Greg's Frozen Custard is a walk-up custard stand that has that old school, 'Happy Days' feeling to it. It's currently closed for winter and will reopen sometime this spring.

3. Captain Daniel Wright Woods, Mettawa

Captain Daniel Wright Woods is located between Lincolnshire and Vernon Hills in Merrawa, Illinois. It's nothing short of paradise for the outdoors enthusiast, with 4 miles of scenic trails for hikers and loops for cyclist, all surrounding a man made pond.

2. White Hart Pub in The Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest

White Hart Pub is an 18th Century Pub that provides an authentic English Pub experience complete with a traditional menu and a long list of craft beers and ale.

1. Cellar Gate Wine Market & Bistro, Highwood

Cellar Gate offers an amazing wine list and 5-star food at affordable prices, and when the weather is warm el fresco dining is an option.