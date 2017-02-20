FeedonThis: DeMarcus and Davis dominate the All-Star talk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In a game which featured little defense to speak of, it would figure that a trade would end up the biggest story of NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Kings traded forward DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans - the host city of the 66th midseason classic - while the game was going on. The trade gave the Pelicans a significant victory as far as deals go - and social media was quick to respond.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman share the best on Social Fodder Monday on Sports Feed. That's part of the #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Man Crush Monday also had an NBA All-Star game feel - especially Jarrett's pick.

That was a native of Chicago who put on a record-breaking show for the fans at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday night.

Meanwhile Josh went to the NHL to pick the Florida Panthers' ageless wonder.

See that segment in the video above.