Family Day marks the closing act of the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO -- Today is the final day of the this year's Chicago Auto Show.

Many families were in attendance at McCormick Place on today's Presidents Day holiday, also the auto show's fourth annual family day.

From sitting in cars and picking their favorites, to building Lego Batmobiles or turning into Stormtroopers, family day provided adults and kids alike with plenty to do throughout the day.

WGN's Sarah Jindra explores all the excitement taking place today.

The Auto Show closes at 8 p.m. tonight.