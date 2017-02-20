‘Crocodile Hunter’ son freaks out Jimmy Fallon during ‘Tonight Show’ appearance

Crikey! The son of the late Steve Irwin made his debut on “The Tonight Show” and he’s the spitting image of his dad!

Robert Irwin appeared on the show Thursday night to introduce Fallon to a parade of exotic animals and the talk show host could not get over the similarities between the two as the 13-year-old handled an African dwarf crocodile, an armadillo, a boa constrictor and a sloth with such ease.

Steve Irwin, was a Australian nature expert and the host of the wildly popular television show “The Crocodile Hunter”, he died in 2006 after being strung by a stingray.

Bindi, Robert’s 18-year-old sister, watched the appearance from backstage and took to Instagram to show her support with an emotional post in which she compared her little bro to their late father with the caption, “Tears in my eyes. So proud of you @robertirwnphotography , ” she wrote, “You are more and more like Dad every day. I’m forever thankful to be your sister.”