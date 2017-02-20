× Chicago experiences 4th consecutive day with record high temperatures area-wide

By mid afternoon new record temperatures were in place and still rising across the Chicago area. The 70-degrees at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observation site reached 70-degrees shortly after 2PM CST – the old record for this date was 64-degrees set back in 1930. Midway was at 68-degrees as was Rockford, both still on the rise. The old record at Midway was 64-degrees back in 1983 and at Rockford 61-degrees in 1983.

This ties Chicago’s all-time record of 4 consecutive days with 60-degrees or higher set back in 1976. This also marks just the 5th 70-degree day in February since 1871.

70-degree days in february…

75-degrees on Feb 27, 1976

72-degrees on Feb 25, 2000

70-degrees on Feb 11, 1999

70-degrees on Feb 18, 2017

70-degrees on Feb 20, 2017

Map of current temperatures across the Chicago area…