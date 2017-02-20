Bill Kurtis: Bee Keeper? Just Another Reason He is Truly the Most Interesting Man in the World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legendary Anchorman Bill Kurtis' latest past time and interest is Bee Keeping and the preservation of the deteriorating environment for honeybees.

The next few weeks is the time of year that amateur beekeepers are getting ready for the season. The number of personally managed hives is growing – in the small village of Mettawa in Lake County, there may have been 3 hives ten years ago – now there are nearly 200 hives.

Bill Kurtis will be the co-host for a BEE SEMINAR on March 18th.

Here's the information:

Mettawa Bee Seminar

Saturday, March 18th

WW Granger Facility

Mettawa, IL

847-482-1630

For more information, please visit Mettawabeeseminar.com