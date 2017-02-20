25 people take oath of citizenship as President Trump moves to tighten borders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Ma'han was born in Iraq and today, along with 25 other people born in 15 different countries, she became a United States citizen.

"I am very happy," she said after the ceremony.

At Chicago's City Hall today they took part in a ceremony where they took the oath and a pledge of allegiance.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was on hand at the ceremony saying in his speech that today they are citizens in a country that is more than just a place on a map, but a set of ideals.

This occurs as President Trump moves to tighten the country's borders against illegal immigration. He is working to deport undocumented immigrants.

Mayor Emanuel has declared Chicago a sanctuary city but President Trump has threatened to take away federal funding for such cities.

Filip, who is originally from Poland and who has spent the last 20 years trying to become a U.S. citizen, says he is going to take a wait and see approach to the president's policies.