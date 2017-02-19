× Sunday marks the third straight day with record high temperatures across the Chicago area

High temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 60s for the third consecutive record-breaking day across the Chicago area. Between 1 and 2PM CST Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare International Airport registered a 68-degree reading – three degrees higher than the previous record high of 65-degrees for February 19th set 67 years ago in 1930. Rockford at 66-degrees easily surpassed their previous record high of 63-degrees for this date also recorded back in 1930. At Midway the thermometer touched on 67-degrees breaking the 65-degree record set just last year.

This marks only the third time in the records dating back to 1871 that Chicago has recorded 3 consecutive days of 60-degrees or higher in February…February 19-21, 1930 and four days February 24-27, 1976.

Below is a map depicting current temperatures around the Chicago area…