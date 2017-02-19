RVs take home conveniences out on the road, add high-tech touches

February 19, 2017

ROSEMONT -- At the country’s largest indoor RV show, everything from starter campers to luxury buses are on display, showing the latest ways to take modern conveniences out on the road. WGN's Sean Lewis takes a peek inside RVs that cater to tastes of all kinds.