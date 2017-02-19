Police searching for woman after man runs her off the road, takes her captive

STREATOR — A LaSalle County woman is missing after a man ran her off the road and then took her captive, according to police.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kayla Stratton was forced off the road by 33-year-old Clarence Merritte.

Authorities said Merritte rammed Stratton’s car from behind in Streator, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, forcing her to crash into a utility pole. He then allegedly struck her and dragged her out of the car by her hair before forcing her into his vehicle.

Police are now searching for Stratton, and Merritte’s 11-month-old son, Paul, although authorities say he had permission to take his child.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the LaSalle County Sheriff at (815) 433-2161.