Man shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO – The Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway that injured a man late Saturday night.

The Sun Times reports the man was a passenger in a vehicle driving north on I-90/94 near 43rd Street on the South Side when shots were fired at the car at about 10:30 p.m.

The man was hit in the chest. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital.

All inbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan expressway were closed to traffic between 47th Street and Pershing Road until about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting is under investigation.