Gas station robbed in unincorporated Palatine Township

PALATINE TOWNSHIP, Ill. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station in unincorporated Palatine Township on February 14th.

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. at a gas station in the 1400 block of North Quentin Road near Dundee Road.

The Cook County Sheriff says the man walked into the gas station armed with a knife.

He then stole cash from the register and packs of cigarettes.

Sheriff's police say the man was wearing a black mask, black jacket, black gloves, black shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff's Police detectives at 708-865-4896.