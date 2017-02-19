From The Tower: Jimmy and Kyrie the talk of NBA All-Star weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Every year it tends to be a spectacle. Many times it's for different reasons.

Sometimes the Slam Dunk Contest is king of NBA All-Star Weekend. Other times it's a retirement of a star that dominates the weekend or maybe the game itself.

In 2017, the talk is about the Earth being flat.

Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving created a buzz by saying that this weekend in New Orleans that he believes in that theory. Was he being serious or was it a ploy to get some attention?

Jarrett Payton discussed that on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman "From the Tower" on Sunday night. To watch that segment, click on the video above.

Meanwhile the attention around Chicago deals with the future of forward Jimmy Butler.

He's the face of the Bulls' franchise at the moment but with the team stuck in a roller coaster season, the team could look to trade him to start a major rebuild.

Jarrett and Josh discuss in the video above.

Tom Ricketts has some big hopes for the Cubs now that they've rid themselves of their dreaded championship drought.

He sees the Cubs not just being a big deal in the United States but around the world.

Josh and Jarrett weigh in on those thoughts on Sunday's show in the video above.

Meanwhile the White Sox are trying to define their brand for the next decade through a major rebuild.

This was their first week without Adam Eaton and Chris Sale as they look towards success in the future at the expense of the present. But right now Todd Frazier, Jose Quintana, and David Robertson remain with the team, so what happens if they win?

That was also a topic of discussion on Sunday that you can watch above.