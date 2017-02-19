Chicago chefs take the ramen bowl to gourmet levels

CHICAGO -- It's not just a college staple anymore; the Ramen craze has taken off to gourmet levels. Case in point: the 3rd Annual Ramenfest in West Town, where WGN's Andrea Darlas sampled dishes from more than 20 of the best chefs in Chicago as they competed to see whose bowl is best.