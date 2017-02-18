× WGN’s Larry Potash & Pat Tomasulo make the list of 50 Hottest News Anchors in the World

Now, the rest of the world knows what we’ve known for a while, Larry Potash and Pat Tomasulo are smokin’ hot! BuzzFeed recently asked its readers who the hottest local news personalities in their area were and somehow two bozos from Chicago made the list.

Larry came in at number 45, but not because of those sparking baby blues eyes of his. It seems Buzzfeed, prefers gold over blue, the website listed his nine Emmy Awards as thing that upped his hotness. Pat Tomasulo, pulled in six spots ahead of Larry, to land at number 39 on the list. Sooo, what makes him hot? His charming personality? Nope, Buzzfeed claims it’s his beard… though the website used a photo from 7 years ago, before Tomasulo started sporting the scruff.

Noticeably absent from the rankings, Paul Konrad & Dean Richards. No love for our resident baldies; we demand a recount!

You can check out of the full list of the 50 Hottest News Anchors on BuzzFeed.