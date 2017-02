Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON -- Even with the winter warmup, Lake Michigan's waters aren't exactly tropical, but that didn't stop 60 hearty souls from taking the Super Plunge and diving into the icy water 24 times in 24 hours.

Camping out in a colorful tent on Clark Street Beach, the volunteers raised $200,000 Saturday for Special Olympics Illinois. Some of them even donned colorful costumes before diving in.

WGN's Sean Lewis has the latest on this heartwarming but cold event.