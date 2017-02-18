Talbot leads Oilers past Blackhawks 3-1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Connor McDavid scored his 20th goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Matt Benning and Milan Lucic also scored for Edmonton in the opener of its season-high six-game road trip. McDavid, who leads the NHL in points, fired into an empty net with 27 seconds left.

Talbot, the NHL's busiest goalie in games and minutes played, lost a shutout bid when Richard Panik scored his 15th goal with 4:47 left.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews earned his 600th NHL point with a nice pass on the play.