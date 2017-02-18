× Springlike warmth to persist through midweek

Record breaking, 60-degree air is expected to linger across most of the metro area through midweek. The exception will be on Sunday, when locations near lake Michigan hold in the 40s and low 50s due to east winds. Forecasts suggest area readings will average nearly 25 degrees above normal through Wednesday. Average high temperatures during the period of February 19th through the 22nd run about 37 degrees. Sunshine observed this weekend will fade as moisture levels increase heading into Monday. The Pacific storm system that brought severe weather to southern California on Friday is forecast to cross the Midwest in a weakened state Monday and Monday night. In the wake of this disturbance, mild air will persist. Seasonably cold weather is not expected to arrive until next weekend.