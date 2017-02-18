× Saturday – second straight day with record high temperatures Chicago area-wide

At noon CST Saturday temperatures had reached record high levels across the Chicago area. The official observing site for Chicago at O’Hare International Airport reached 63-degrees at 11:35AM CST breaking the old record of 62-degrees set back in 1981 – the temperature at noon was already at 65-degrees. At Midway the noon reading of 64-degrees easily eclipsed the old record of 62 for this date set back in 1961. At Rockford the high at noon was 62-degrees exceeding the old record of 58-degrees set back in 1981.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise this afternoon with abundant sunshine and light west winds. Enjoy the day!!

Below is a map depicting current temperatures Chicago area-wide…