× At least two killed, six injured in shootings overnight

CHICAGO — There were a number of shootings overnight in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Shots were fired inside a building at 50th and Ashland.

Willie Cook, 23, was shot in the back and died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was also wounded in a shooting a few blocks away.

About an hour and a half later, in the same area, a 29-year-old man was shot in the head. He died at the scene.

In the West Austin neighborhood, two teenage boys were shot late last night in the 5100 block of W. Concord.

The boys were standing outside when they heard shots fired.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was hit in the leg.

Police say both were documented gang members.

No one is in custody.

This shooting comes after three other young children were killed in separate shootings in the last week.