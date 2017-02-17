‘You truly are my hero:’ Suburban students take time to thank service members on Random Act of Kindness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSWEGO, Ill. -- It’s not unusual to tackle a writing assignment in class, but today’s was self imposed by the students at Oswego East High School. On this National Random Act of Kindness Day, students took pen to paper to thank the men and women in the military who keep this country safe.

The entire student body and faculty spending the morning reaching out to men and women they’ve never met before and shared a little of themselves, in hopes of bringing a smile to those overseas.

The letters will go to Operation Gratitude, an organization which sends care packages to active soldiers, vets, first responders and wounded military personal among others.

For just an hour there were no texts, no emails, just good old fashion paper and pens and the desire to do a little good not only for the recipient but the writers as well.

More information: http://www.operationgratitude.com/operation-gratitude/