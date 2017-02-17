Three members of Arlington Heights family killed in high-speed crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. – Four people were killed and three others injured in a high-speed crash in the northwest suburbs.

Among those killed, was a couple from Arlington Heights and their 20-year-old daughter.

The family was out for the daughter’s indoor soccer match Thursday night when they were hit by a Mercedes-Benz traveling at a high rate of speed on Northwest Highway in Des Plaines.

“I’ve been in law enforcement in the Chicago metropolitan area for over 40 years and this is definitely the worst I have ever seen,” said Des Plaines Police Chief William Kushner.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Northwest Highway near Mt. Prospect Road.

Police say the Mercedes was traveling an estimated 100 mph when it crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Impala that was attempting to turn into a parking lot, the Impala was then pushed across Northwest Highway into a Toyota Highlander.

“Going that fast, is just flat out reckless,” said Kushner.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 21-year-old Piotr Rog, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Crawford family was inside the Impala. 52-year-old Kevin Crawford, his wife 50-year-old Anita Crawford and their 20-year-old daughter Kirsten Crawford all died from their injuries.

They leave behind a 15-year-old daughter and ten-year-old son.

“They were three amazing people who did everything to take care of me and my brother and themselves, and I love them a lot,” said Hailee Crawford.

An elderly couple inside the Highlander suffered minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital.

Police are still waiting to talk to the surviving passenger from the Mercedes-Benz.

Toxicology tests are expected to take several weeks.