Students surprised with bike at school for Random Acts of Kindness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --At Funston Grade School Thursday students were called to an assembly thought they were just going to hear a little music and a speech.

But behind that curtain was a big surprise. 100 first and third graders were given new bikes and scooters.

Yhe event was part of National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Funston grade school was randomly selected from a pool of low-income Chicago Public Schools. Nearly 97 percent of its students come from low-income families.

One student said the event was better than recess.