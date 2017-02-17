Schwarber, Contreras catching attention at spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA, Ariz. - The Cubs took a look at Kyle Schwarber behind the plate Friday.

President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein noted the other day Schwarber would be using some mechanical support for his injured knee during the spring,

He did just that in session with John Lackey, catching with his leg extended.

If Schwarber does catch much during the season, that may be the way he does it.

With David Ross moving on to the front office, Jon Lester's gonna have a new catcher this season.

Willson Contreras inherits the job.

Though, it's not out of the question that Miguel Montero gets Lester a time or two.

The bigger issue is the Cubs don't want Lester to worry about throwing anywhere but home plate.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon thinks Contreras can deliver that comfort zone.