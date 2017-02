SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. A rollover crash on the Bishop Ford is causing delays in the South Suburbs this afternoon.

IB BISHOP FORD: All traffic is forced off @ 159th St, due to an ongoing accident investigation.. ALT: I-57. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/i9GZa41KoS — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 17, 2017

The crash involved three vehicles and happened near 159th St around 3 p.m.

Inbound lanes are closed through Sibley.

Per Illinois State Police, IB Bishop Ford traffic will remain diverted off @ 159th St for another 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/20ITSzomSE — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 17, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.