Record-setting traveler Cassie De Pecol talks about visiting every country in the world

On July 24th, 2015 Cassie De Pecol set out on the journey to end all journeys.

She wanted to become the youngest and fastest American woman to travel to all 196 countries.

It took her 18 months and 26 days, and she did it!

She also shattered the previous Guinness World Record by a year and nine months.

She joined us via Skype to talk about her trip.

There's just one place De Pecol hasn't been: Antarctica. She'll journey to the continent with Quark Expeditions in late February.

She has plans to write a book about her journey and finish an educational documentary when she returns from Antarctica.

expedition196.com

Instagram: expedition_196