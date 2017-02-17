Lunchbreak: Pasta all’Arlecchino, prepared by Mia Francesca’s chef Massimo Salatino

Executive Chef Massimo Salatino
Mia Francesca’s
3311 N. Clark
Chicago
(773) 281-3310
www.miafrancesca.com
Pasta all’Arlecchino with Shrimp, Sea Scallops, Manila Clams, Garlic and Olive Oil in a Spicy Cherry Tomato Sauce
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
3⁄4 lb. spaghetti
4 Tbs extra virgin olive oil
28 oz. Italian cherry tomatoes, canned
8 pc. large shrimp
8 pc. large scallops
1⁄2 lb. Manila clams
2 garlic cloves, sliced
2 Tbs fresh parsley, chopped
1⁄4 cup dry white wine
a sprinkle of red pepper flakes
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and cook pasta to “al dente.” Drain and reserve 1 cup of pasta water. Separately, heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add olive oil, garlic and chili flake and sweat gently. Add clams and a splash of white wine to pan and cover to steam clams open (about 20-30 seconds). Add cherry tomatoes to pan and bring to a simmer. Add the remaining seafood and cook gently for about a minute (do not overcook seafood). Add the pasta to the sauce and toss together. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, if needed. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve.