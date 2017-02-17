Indiana family reunited after travel ban keep daughter from sick mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Syrian woman, denied entry to the U.S. to help her mother battle cancer, arrived in Chicago this afternoon.

Sahar Algonaimi has been trying to get to her sick mother in Indiana since last month.

But she was turned around at O’Hare by President Trump’s travel ban.

Algonaimi is a first grade teacher from Saudi Arabia and a Syrian citizen.

Her mother and sister live in Valparaiso.

She was here for a visit last summer.

When she recently learned her mother needed a mastectomy, she rushed back to be with her.

Sahara had a visa to make this trip but it was revoked.

Today, she said she`s grateful for the help she got from Indiana Sen Joe Donnelly, who heard about her plight and made arrangements to get Sahar an expedited visa.

Her mother had her surgery January 27th.