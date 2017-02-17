A man in Alabama put together a very elaborate Valentine's Day surprise for his wife, he decorated their bedroom with seven-thousand post-it notes! It was a display of love that Robin Baumgarten was less than thrilled about.
Husband covers bedroom with 7,000 post-it notes for Valentine’s Day, News Anchor boos his efforts
-
Valentine’s Day throwback: Larry and Paul visit sybaris
-
La Buona Vita reopens in time for Valentine’s Day
-
Larry finds some old albums about love for Valentine’s Day, and gets some special help
-
Life Coach answers WGN Morning Show relationship questions from viewers
-
Lover’s Lane Valentine’s Day Fashion Show
-
-
Single this Valentine’s Day? Here are a few places to hang out
-
Valentine’s Day restaurant recommendations for Chicago couples
-
There’s still time to book a Valentine’s Day getaway!
-
Adorable video shows dads participating in ‘Daddy-Daughter’ ballet class on Valentine’s Day
-
Chicago teams get into the Valentine’s Day spirit
-
-
Love is 1,300 feet in the air as lucky couples get married on The Ledge
-
Artist creates realistic miniature models of your dogs
-
Single mom dresses as dad to attend ‘Dads and Doughnuts Day’