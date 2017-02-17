× Feds join search for Indiana teens’ killer

DELPHI, In. — The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have been called in, in the hunt for the person who murdered two teenage girls in Indiana.

Abigail Williams,13, and Liberty German,14, went missing on Monday after going for a hike.

The girls posted pictures of their walk along a bridge on Snapchat.

Police released a picture of a man walking along the same railroad bridge the girls walked, and are looking for him.

They have searched a home in the area, but haven’t released details on what was discovered during the search.

The girls’ bodies were found on Tuesday, less than a mile from the bridge.