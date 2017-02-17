Driver going 100 mph in crash that killed 3 members of suburban family: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- Police say a driver going 100 mph caused a deadly crash that killed three members of a suburban family and the driver.

Police say the speeding vehicle collided head-on with a car Thursday night near Mount Prospect Rd and the Northwest Highway in Des Plaines.

Police say three family members who were riding in the car died. The Cook County medical examiner identified them as 20-year-old Kirsten M. Crawford, 50-year-old Anita Crawford and 52-year-old Kevin Crawford, all of Arlington Heights.

Hailee Crawford says she couldn't believe the news. Her mother father and sister were three of the victims.

“I know at heart, they were three amazing people,” she said.

They're survived by 15-year-old Hailee and her 10-year-old brother who are now in the

Police say 21-year-old Piotr Rog was speeding 100 miles per hour when he crashed head-on into the Crawford's Chevy Impala that was trying to turn into a parking lot. The impact pushed the impala across Northwest Highway into a Toyota Highlander.

Rog was also killed. His passenger was critically injured and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

An elderly couple in the Highlander were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Crawfords were heading to a soccer match when the accident happened. The family was very active in the soccer community. Kevin Crawford helped start the Chicago Fire Juniors Gold in the area in 2011.

Police say they're waiting for toxicology tests to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role.