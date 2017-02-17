Comedian Bobby Lee Takes Over on Random Acts of Kindness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bobby Lee

Tonight thru Sunday

Improv

Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg, IL

Improv.com

At 18 years of age Lee moved out of his parents' home and took jobs in restaurants and coffee shops in the San Diego area while also attending Palomar College for a brief period. In 1994 the coffee shop for which he was working closed. “I just went next door to get a job ” he said “which was The Comedy Store in San Diego” (also known as the La Jolla Comedy Store). After a few months of working odd jobs at the club he decided to try stand-up during one of their amateur nights. Within a year of doing regular comedy sets he got offers to open for both Pauly Shore and Carlos Mencia. Lee also went on to work regularly at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Lee has admitted in several interviews that his parents had hoped he would continue on with the family business and were less-than supportive of his comedic pursuits at first. Lee stated that during the first few years he did stand-up his parents barely spoke to him however after his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno his father called him and apologized for not supporting his comedy career.