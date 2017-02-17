× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. Edmonton

* The Blackhawks have won each of their last five home games versus the Oilers, their longest home win streak versus Edmonton all-time. Chicago is 10-2-0 in its last 12 games versus Edmonton overall, outscoring the Oilers, 46-27, over the 12 games.

* The Oilers beat the Flyers, 6-3, at home on Thursday. Edmonton never had a power-play opportunity in the game, its first game since December 17, 2015 at Chicago without one and its first win without one since March 30, 2015 at Colorado.

* The Blackhawks extended their win streak to five games with a 5-1 win at Edmonton last Saturday, tied for their second-longest win streak of the season (won seven straight from October 28 – November 9). Chicago scored two power-play goals in the win, its ninth game this season with multiple power-play goals; only Tampa Bay (11) and Buffalo (10) have more such games, entering the weekend.

* Connor McDavid had one goal and two assists on Thursday, his NHL-leading (entering the weekend) eighth three-point game this season. The last Oiler with more such games in a single season was Doug Weight in 1995-96 (11).

* Patrick Kane had one goal and two assists at Edmonton last Saturday and has now totaled 46 career points versus the Oilers in 33 career games played versus Edmonton. Kane’s 1.39 points per game versus the Oilers over his career are the most versus Edmonton among active players, entering the weekend (minimum 30 games).

* Richard Panik had two goals and one assist at Edmonton last Saturday, his second three-point game this season after totaling one three-point game in his career prior (four seasons and 181 games played). Panik now has 27 points this season after totaling 25 points in the previous two seasons combined.