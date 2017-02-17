Around Town checks out Monster Jam!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monster Jam®, the most adrenaline charged motorsports experience on the planet, is celebrating 25 years of family entertainment during 2017. Among three different Monster Jam tours scheduled to travel a combined 60,000 miles across the United States and Canada this year, the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series presented by AMSOIL can only be seen in select cities and features the most extreme athletes of Monster Jam. Chicago-area fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks.

Monster Jam® Triple Threat Series

Friday, Feb. 17 - Monday, Feb. 20

Allstate Arena

(800) 745-3000

www.MonsterJam.com