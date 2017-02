× Amtrak officer charged in fatal shooting near Union Station

CHICAGO — An Amtrak police officer has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man last week.

Officer LaRoyce Tankson turned himself into police Thursday night.

Chad Robertson was shot and killed by the officer near Chicago’s Union Station on February 8.

Tankson is due in court at noon Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.