JOLIET, Ill — State police say eight cars and a semi truck were involved in a crash on I-55 near Joliet Friday afternoon.

The crash shutdown southbound lanes during the evening rush.

#UPDATE (I-55): All IB traffic open near US-30, but ALL LANES STILL CLOSED OB, due to multi-vehicle crash. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/jSlysoXhkr — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 17, 2017

Eight people were taken to the hospital.

Their ages and conditions are not known tonight.