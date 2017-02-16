× WGN-TV announces 70th season as home of Cubs baseball with 2017 broadcast schedule

CHICAGO — WGN-TV is proud to announce its 70th season as home of Chicago Cubs baseball with the release of its 2017 broadcast schedule. WGN-TV Sports will produce 49 Chicago Cubs baseball telecasts, including four preseason and 45 regular season games to air on WGN-TV. WGN-TV will also present the Leadoff Man pregame and 10th Inning postgame shows for select games. Len Kasper returns for his 13th season in the Cubs television booth and will once again be joined by Jim Deshaies for their fifth season together. Chicago Cubs games have been televised by WGN since 1948. WGN-TV will celebrate its 70th season during the broadcasts as well as on WGN-TV programming.

Highlights of this year’s schedule include 4 games against rival St. Louis, an NLDS rematch in May vs. the San Francisco Giants, and a mid-summer tilt against National League power Washington. The complete WGN-TV broadcast schedule is attached. All listed times are Central (CT).