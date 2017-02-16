× WGN-TV announces 2017 Chicago White Sox broadcast schedule

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV is proud to announce its 2017 Chicago White Sox broadcast schedule. WGN-TV Sports will produce 56 White Sox baseball telecasts, including one preseason and 55 regular season games to air on WGN-TV.

Highlights of this year’s schedule include two games against crosstown rival and defending World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, seven games against division rival and American League Champion Cleveland Indians, and former White Sox ace Chris Sale returns to Chicago with the Red Sox in May. Jason Benetti and former White Sox pitcher Steve Stone will be in the White Sox television booth for preseason and most regular season home games. Play-by-play announcer Ken Harrelson will continue play-by-play duties with Stone for regular season road games and the Crosstown series against the Cubs.

Click here for the full WGN-TV Chicago White Sox broadcast schedule.

WGN has televised 48 seasons of Chicago White Sox games since 1948. The 2016 season is the 49th. The complete WGN-TV White Sox TV broadcast schedule is attached. All listed times are Central (CT).

