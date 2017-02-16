× Watch Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux pull a prank on Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant

LAS VEGAS – A Hall of Fame pitcher showed he still has a trick up of his sleeve when he met up with the current National League MVP.

In a video posted by Red Bull on Thursday, former Cubs pitcher Greg Maddux successfully pranked current Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant during what he thought was a commercial shoot for the energy drink in Las Vegas.

All of this was put together for a segment on YouTube.

Maddux,who won 355 games in his 23-year major league career that included two stints with the Cubs, pretended to be a sound guy for the commercial shoot and offered to throw Bryant some pitches for batting practice.

The reigning National League MVP, who helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908 last season, was impressed with the sound guy’s pitching. A few times in the video, Bryant complimented Maddux’s curve ball as he struggled to hit a pitch out of the park.

After the session, the prank was uncovered when the “sound guy” asked Bryant to sign his bat to “Greg Maddux”.

Last year Bryant was on the other end of a prank in another shoot for Red Bull, pretending to be a European transfer student who just transferred into Mesa Community College.